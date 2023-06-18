On June 9, 10 Squared Men made a $13,500 donated to James Earl Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville. Representing 10 Squared Men were Clarence Green and Brian Schieber; representing Post 100 were Bob Westfall, Joyce Stark, David Dredge, Nathan Little and Bob Bohlken.

Post Commander Dredge said the money will be used for scholarships, Scouting, Boys and Girls State, oratorical contest, building repairs, veterans in-need through Community Services. It will also be used for the upkeep of the medical supply building and supplies. Those are available not only to veterans but also to community members.