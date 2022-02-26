North Star Advocacy Center received $8,100 from 10 Squared Women on February 17. At the presentation were Demi Contreras, intern; Jeanine Montgomery, victim advocate; Julia Day, victim advocate; Wyatt Williams, victim advocate; Linda Mattson, North Star director; Meghann Kosman, victim advocate; and Amanda Twaddle, 10 Squared Women representative.

The North Star Advocacy Center, located at 1220 East Second, Maryville, will use the money to replace the transmission in a truck used for transporting furniture and moving clients. The rest of the money will be used for client expenses.