On September 26, 10 Squared Men donated $13,800 to the Northwest Family Resource Association. At the presentation were NFRA board members front: Donella Sherry, Michelle Wickersham and Paula Cobb accepting the money from 10 Squared Men board member Brian Schieber; back: Jonathan Raymond, Children’s Division; and 10 Square Men members Jeremy Cobb and Todd Hayes.

The association helps families being serviced by the Children’s Division and Cornerstones of Care with the physical items they need. Raymond said there are currently 85 children in foster care in the five county area of Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry and Worth. The 10 Squared Men’s donation will be used to help these families.

Common needs include items such as furniture, diapers and formula, clothing, fire extinguishers, smoke alarms.