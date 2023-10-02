By Morgan Guyer

It wasn’t the prettiest of homecoming games for Maryville against Cameron on September 22, but the team got the victory 21-0.

The Spoofhounds were riding high after a 46-42 win over St. Pius X the week before, and they started the game against Cameron with similar energy, as the offense drove down the field on the opening series and senior Derek Quinlin found his main target, senior Delton Davis for the 23 yard score.

After the initial burst of offense, Maryville struggled to get any more points on the board for the majority of the game. The Dragons were able to get some momentum, but were also unable to get any points. The game remained 7-0 at the start of the fourth quarter.

With Quinlin knocked out of the game with an injury, junior Matthew Walter came in at the quarterback position. Walter was able to find senior Wyatt Garner for the 63 yard score, and give Maryville a 14-0 lead. Maryville would add another score with senior Colton Eighmy punching the ball in from five yards out.

The Spoofhounds are now 4-1 on the season, and will face off against Benton in St. Joseph on September 29.