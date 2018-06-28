The Nodaway County Historical Society (NCHS) recently announced the Maryville museum has been selected to host the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from October 12 to December 2.

The NCHS and the surrounding community have been expressly chosen by the Missouri Humanities Council to host this exhibit, which was created by the Museum on Main Street program, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. It will tour only six communities in Missouri.

People around the country are drawn to compete in sports while others gather on the sidelines and in their living rooms to cheer for their favorite athletes and teams. The Smithsonian exhibit features many different topics, including the evolution of sports equipment and safety concerns, gender and race, forgotten sports and new cutting-edge sports, mascots and cheerleaders, the marching band and so much more.

Dr. Elyssa Ford, associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University and vice president of the NCHS, said, “Whatever your interest, it is featured in some way in this professionally designed, multimedia exhibit.”

To get individuals revved up this summer for the many events that will happen at the museum and throughout the community when the exhibit is on display, there are some programs already underway.

The Maryville Public Library is hosting a “Sports in My Family” photo contest. Entries can be emailed to director@maryvillepubliclibrary and has a deadline of October 1.

Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Activities Council is featuring several sport-focused movies in their free summer movie series: “Million Dollar Arm” on July 18 and “Invictus” on August 8. These family-friendly movies start at 7 pm in the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center.

To tell of Nodaway County’s rich sporting history, the NCHS and the Northwest Archives are creating their own exhibits to highlight local stories. Jessica Vest, the Northwest archivist, has been working for the past year with student interns on a series of exhibits that feature university athletics and some of its less well-known events.

The NCHS is doing the same to highlight local teams and players. To do this, the NCHS is asking community members for their stories, photographs and objects. Do you have a mascot uniform from years ago? What about that letter jacket that Grandpa gave you? A basketball, soccer ball or football from one of the many school championships? A baton from the marching band in the 1970s? Photographs of local teams?

Individuals should bring their stories, photographs and objects to the Maryville Public Library from noon to 3 pm, Saturday July 14.

These items may be considered for donation to the NCHS or the Northwest archives or they may be given on temporary loan for this special exhibit. Call the NCHS with questions about the exhibit or these events at 660.582.8176 or email Dr. Elyssa Ford at ebford@nwmissouri.edu.