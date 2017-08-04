Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found pink, slimy, mold biofilms and butcher knives held together with duct tape during routine inspections of various food establishments throughout the month of July.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course, 25055 Liberty Road, low priority

Routine inspection July 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed three-bay sink behind bar area water working, but not under pressure, ice build-up in small reach-in cooler behind bar and excessive frost located in upstairs deep freeze.

Kool Kats, 811 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection July 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed excessive frost and ice build-up in deep freezer and chlorine sanitizer testing above 200 ppm.

Wal-Mart Bakery, 1605 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection July 10.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed crumbs and food debris on and under retail display cases and cold holding cake case missing thermometer.

Wal-Mart Deli, 1605 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection July 10.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed hand towels improperly stored on top of hand towel dispenser and cold holding display cases missing thermometer.

Jimmy John’s, 1005 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection July 11.

Critical: Observed chemicals stored above out-of-date potato chips on storage shelf.

Non-Critical: Observed uncovered bread dough stored in walk-in freezer, dripping waste water pipe on three-bay sink, stem thermometer unavailable at time of inspection and soda dispenser in customer area soiled with splatter and debris.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura Street, low priority

Routine inspection July 11.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed excessive frost build-up in upright reach-in freezer, screen door between food preparation area and outside repaired with tape and ceiling in ware-wash and storage area not sealed, smooth or easily cleanable.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection July 12.

Critical: Observed shut-off valve behind atmospheric vacuum breaker located at mop sink faucet and pink slime biofilm mold on ice chute in customer area.

Non-critical: Observed ice scoop handle stored in contact with ice at drive-through window, soda fountain at drive-through window soiled with splatter and debris and apron and visor hanging on shelving designed for single-serve item storage.

Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 1107 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection July 12.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed water standing in the bottom of salad prep table, restroom door not self-closing, hand sink towel dispenser empty and employee drinking cup without lid in kitchen.

Senor Burrito LLC, 121 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection July 17.

Critical: Observed pink slime biofilm mold on soda machine ice chute, microwave interior soiled with food debris, garden hose attached to hose bib in kitchen without atmospheric vacuum breaker, unlabeled spray bottle stored near three-bay sink, ground beef stored above tomatoes in reach-in freezer and raw uncooked chicken stored above beef in reach-in freezer.

Non-Critical: Observed water standing in the bottom of prep table on line, ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine without protection from contamination, bag of dried chiles stored on floor of kitchen, single-service to go containers stored on floor of kitchen and food debris on floor beneath kitchen equipment.

Subway 33214 in Wal-Mart, 1605 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection July 26.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed water standing in bottom of reach-in cooler below oven and door seals of walk-in freezer soiled.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection July 27.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Observed frost build-up in French fry freezer, iced tea bulk dispenser uncovered, debris on floor behind ice machine, broken and missing floor tiles throughout facility, pipe sleeve dripping water in basement break area, basement storage room missing ceiling tiles, boxes of single-serve items stored below wastewater pipe in basement and hand sink counter top adjacent to three-bay sink not smooth and easily cleanable.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection July 27.

Critical: Observed unlabeled spray bottle and counter top soda fountain machine ice chute soiled with pink biofilm mold.

Non-Critical: Observed frost build-up in reach-in deep freezers.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection July 31.

Critical: Observed two unlabeled chemical spray bottles and soiled can opener cutting point.

Non-Critical: Observed soda machine in dining area soiled with mold, exposed bare wood that is not smooth and easily cleanable in soda station in dining area, butcher knife in kitchen with duct tape on handle, deep freezer behind bar door seal in disrepair, women’s restroom vanity cabinet in disrepair, restrooms missing ‘all employees must wash hands’ signage, uncovered chicken in walk-in cooler, box of frozen chicken breasts stored on floor of walk-in freezer and lids open on trash Dumpster.

Grill Sergeant Barbecue, 22056 Valley View Road, low priority

Routine inspection July 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: None observed.