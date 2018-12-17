During its December 4 meeting, the NOCOMO Industries Board of Directors looked over finances and holiday closures.

Board President David Lawyer led the group through the current state of the organization’s financial picture. NOCOMO is in the positive and Lawyer said he has begun talking to banks in the area to find out whether or not there is an opportunity to earn more interest. He said he will continue weighing information and will discuss the matter again with the board.

Workshop Manager Nicki Samson delivered a report to the board. She noted there have been no incidents or injuries since the last meeting. She also informed the board there have been days when weather has closed NOCOMO, usually following the closings of the Maryville School District. If the district is closed, the workshop will likely close as well, and if there is a late start for the schools, there will also be one for NOCOMO. During the two days the district was closed the week of November 26, the workshop also saw closings.

She also noted a new heater has been installed at the workshop and it is working well. It was projected to cost $9,500 but due to efficient wiring installation the total was only $6,100.

Samson said work has remained consistent as NOCOMO begins to approach its winter closings, from December 24 to January 1. It will reopen on January 2.

The next meeting of the NOCOMO board will be January 22.