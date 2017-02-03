National Letter of Intent Signing Day on February 1 saw four Maryville High School seniors commit to playing college football.
Jakob Gray signed to attend Truman State University. Wishing him well are, front: mother, Janice Gray, Jakob, father, Todd Gray, sister, Riley Gray, back: grandparents, Larry and Wally Gray, and MHS football coach, Matt Webb. Jakob plans to major in physical therapy.
Elijah Green completes signing to attend Northwest Missouri State University. Sharing in the moment are his parents, Chelli and Clarence Green, and Coach Webb. Elijah is undecided, but is considering the science field.
Tucker Tripp also commits to Northwest. In front are his mother, Shelly Tripp, Tucker, father, Brian Tripp, and Coach Webb. In back is his grandfather, Don Tripp. Tucker plans to major in business management.
Jake White takes the first step in his Northwest football career by signing his letter of intent. Looking on are his mother, Suzi White, and Coach Webb. Jake’s major is undecided.
