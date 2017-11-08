Maryville High School students will be performing the musical “The Addams Family” this fall.

The comedy follows the iconic TV show and their characters in a delightful comedy. The show focuses on the daughter Wednesday who has grown up and fallen in love with a normal boy. His family is coming to dinner at the Addams house to meet the gothic family, all their dead ancestors, pet monsters and other eccentric oddities within their home.

The play is written so that anyone can understand and follow along even if they are not familiar with the TV show. Those who are looking forward to seeing their favorite cast members will be surprised to learn that Lester also has a love interest throughout the play.

The cast, stage crew and orchestra includes approximately 50 students and a few alumni and community members, who have all been working on the production since the beginning of September and is being directed by Jackie Conn and Vanessa Parsons.

Conn stated the costumes, makeup and state setup will be more elaborate than last years production.

The show will be performed at 7 pm, Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 with a matinee showing at 3 pm on Sunday, November 19.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased by going to the website ww.statechamps.com\spoofhounds.

“There is more comedy than the old show. It’s creepy, it’s kooky and it’s hilarious,” Conn stated.