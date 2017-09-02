The East Atchison Wolves turned a dominating first half into an early-ending game August 25 at Tarkio, defeating the North-West Nodaway Muskets 66-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Brody Beason beats two defenders after making the catch to score North-West Nodaway’s opening touchdown against East Atchison August 25 at Tarkio. The Wolves would go on to defeat the Muskets 66-20 to end the game early in the fourth quarter.

