Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton recently submitted the 2017 Annual Report of County Officials Compensation to the Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft’s office.

The report noted each officeholder’s salary with some including fees and commissions. They are: presiding commissioner, $43,732.78; associate commissioners, north and south districts, $41,232,10 each; county clerk, $62,473.06; assessor, 62,473.06; surveyor, $0; treasurer, $77,460.41, which includes $14,987.35 fees and commissions; coroner, $21,075.34; collector, $0; prosecuting attorney, $136,827.08, which includes $1,773.93 in mileage reimbursement; sheriff, $70,359.64; recorder of deeds, $62,473.06; auditor, $0; and public administrator, $48,630.40.