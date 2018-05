Charles “Chuck” Loucks, 64, Mound City, died Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Services were May 31 at River of Hope Fellowship Church, Mound City, with Pastor David Showalter officiating, and burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute Transplant Program.

Arrangements were under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.