New and gently used children’s coats are being collected now through Friday, October 13, as part of the expanded coat drive being undertaken by Today’s Civic Women, the Knights of Columbus, local law enforcement and the Nodaway County commissioners.

Drop off locations include: Nodaway County Administration Center, Nodaway County Courthouse, Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Sheriff’s office, Northwest Missouri State University Police office, Missouri Highway Patrol zone office, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Nodaway News Leader, Maryville Daily Forum, Meyer Auto and Baker Chiropractic.