Maryville High School students, Jacob Ginther, Michael Immel, Beau Gillispie, Tobin Cordell and Fritz Lager, compete as part of the Northwest Technical School FFA chapter in a trapshooting event in Smithville on October 7. The school took 37 students to the meet with Justin Firavich earning the highest score by shooting 49/50.

Nodaway-Holt’s FFA chapter took eight students to the competition. Those pictured include Treyton Plummer, Cole Alloway, Tad Smock and Tyler Steele. Smock took the school’s high score shooting 47/50.

