Maryville High School freshman Raymond Zhao continues to challenge himself mathematically. He recently earned first place in the ninth grade MathLeague.org contest which will allow him to compete at the state level in Columbia on April 23. If he qualifies, he will then move on to a national competition in May.

He has competed in Math League contests throughout his middle school years at Maryville Middle School. Even though MHS didn’t offer the contest, his parents, Gary Zhao and Cindy Tu, were able to register him.

Math is Raymond’s favorite subject. He is currently taking honors algebra II. To prepare for the contests, he practices at home two or three hours a week. He also tried out for the American Mathematics Olympiad where he missed qualifying for the national team by three points.