Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has been granted funds raised by the St. Francis Foundation from the 2021 Gala to hire a new licensed master social worker, Madison Emery. For the past month, she has been working at the outpatient behavioral health clinic as a family counselor and helping to change the lives of children and families across the region.

Emery was born and raised in Maryville and received her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University and went on to receive her master’s degree in social work from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

“Adding Madison to the team of outpatient behavioral health clinic social workers has an immense benefit to the community and has expanded the services that the clinic and medical center is able to provide,” said Joy Heastan, director of mental health services. “Pediatric mental health service is a large need in the community. Providing children and their families with a licensed professional to meet them where they are will help turn the mental health crisis around.”

Outpatient behavior health clinic hours are from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 660.562.4305.

From Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president:

No doubt the past couple of years have been a challenge for all of us but the 2022 St. Francis Foundation Gala focused on a great cause.

For the second year, the gala has focused on raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives in our respective communities. Historically, mental health has carried with it certain stigmas and often was simply not discussed in large groups… Last year’s gala, and corresponding efforts since, have cemented in our collective hearts and minds the need to continue this important effort.

The COVID pandemic, in some respects, has actually resulted in two pandemics… one associated with the virus and one associated with mental health. In the past year, hospital admissions for mental health-related conditions have increased by 40 percent. However, we know that less than 50 percent of individuals with a mental health condition received any treatment at all… Further, if you speak to virtually anyone in the education world, they will tell you story after story about the impact COVID has had on the mental health of their students… and even that of teachers, counselors and staff.

In just the last 12 months, and in Maryville alone, 75 children have been presented to the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Emergency Room in behavioral or mental health crisis. Each one with their own story and their own challenges. Each one of them one of God’s children. The truth is mental health can impact anyone at any age… I don’t have enough space to share detailed stories, but I can assure you that each are incredibly heartbreaking reminders of the needs we still have in our communities.

The ministry of St. Francis began in this community 127 years ago. Today, the St. Francis Foundation exists to help ensure that people in our region can receive the help and care they need. At Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, we are blessed to have a partner like the St. Francis Foundation, along with countless other partners and individuals in our communities. We are all committed to working together to address all the health needs in our region… both physical and mental.

Together will we rise to the challenge. Together we will continue to make our region a great place to live… where people can enjoy a high quality of life.