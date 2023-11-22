Downtown Maryville is excited to announce the Yuletide Magic Festival to be held Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 in Downtown Maryville.

Yuletide Magic will feature a variety of events to begin holiday season celebrations.

Kicking off the festival will be the lighting of the courthouse square at 6 pm, Friday, December 1. Following the lighting, a lighted parade, with special guests the Grinch and Santa Claus, will travel south along Main Street from Franklin Park to the Downtown Pocket Park at the intersection of Third and Main Streets. Santa will then meet and greet families on Main Street at the conclusion of the parade.

Businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. To sign up, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com/events .

A new addition to this year’s festivities is the holiday market that will be held around the square from 6 to 9 pm, Friday. Almost 30 vendors will line the streets with tents and lights offering homegrown and homemade items.

“We are so happy to be adding a market to this year’s parade and lighting ceremonies,” stated Downtown Maryville Market Vendor Coordinator Autumn Quimby. “The vendors have had great success in the past downtown during the holidays and this summer and have brought an impressive amount of foot traffic into the downtown corridor. We hope that combining the market with other traditional holiday events will create a festive atmosphere that will highlight everything downtown and the community has to offer.”

The Holiday Shop Hop will be held from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 2. Retailers, restaurants, and other businesses in downtown and throughout Maryville will be participating in the annual event where shoppers are encouraged to shop locally for their holiday gifts. Shoppers can enjoy special discounts, giveaways, snacks, and more in Maryville.

For more information on the parade, holiday market, or shop hop, visit downtownmaryvillemo.org or feel free to reach out to Executive Director DeAnn Davison at 660.562.8001 ext. 3703 or email at ddavison@maryville.org

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the M