Cody Welch, 33, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

He was born February 11, 1990, in Maryville to Kirby W. Welch and Carla L. Morrow Welch. He was a 2008 graduate of Maryville High School.

On October 22, 2016, he married Jessica A. Barmann in Maryville.

Mr. Welch was employed with Federal-Mogul, Maryville.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Tuesday, November 21 at St. Gregory Church.

Mr. Welch’s body will be cremated following the service.

Memorials may be made in care of Jessica Welch for their children’s education.

