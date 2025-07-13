Northwest Missourians will honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis at peaceful Good Trouble Lives On rallies on Thursday, July 17, in Maryville and St. Joseph.

Hundreds of Good Trouble rallies, marches, teach-ins, and voter registration drives are already scheduled across the country, in every state, on the anniversary day of the death of Representative John Lewis in 2020. Lewis was a civil rights activist who was elected and served in Congress from 1987 until he died. See goodtroubleliveson.org/ for the map and listings of events, which increase daily.

In Maryville, Good Trouble Lives On rally goers will be on the public sidewalk on the west side of the intersection of Wal-mart drive and South Main from 11 am to 1 pm. Details with updated information and optional signup are at mobilize.us/john-lewis- actions/event/807422/.

“Our hope is those who attend the rally will bring non-perishable food items, in addition to protest signs, such as those denouncing the SAVE Act and the Trump administration’s attack on civil and human rights,” said Dr. Mary Kish, retired public school superintendent and one of the Good Trouble rally organizers in Maryville. “Donated food will be delivered to a local food pantry to help those who experience food insecurity.”

Two Good Trouble Lives On events will be held in St. Joseph. St. Joseph Persisterhood will sponsor a rally from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Belt and Frederick intersection. Peaceful protestors will bring signs and line the sidewalks on the East Hills Mall side of the intersection as they join together in their right to publicly protest the Trump/MAGA regime. Details with updated information and optional signup are at mobilize.us/john-lewis- actions/event/804934/

EM-PAC, Empowering People – Ensuring Participation, and the St. Joseph NAACP chapter will hold an action rally in the St. Francis Baptist Church parking lot at 1610 Angelique, from 6 to 7:30 pm. This rally will include voter registration and speakers describing voter suppression bills, the SAVE Act; attacks on civil and human rights; and matters directly impacting the local community. Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck at 18th and Messanie will be open. Participants should bring signs, water, and lawn chairs. Signup on Mobilize at mobilize.us/john-lewis- actions/event/807452/

“Persisterhood dedicated a John Lewis tree in fall 2020 along the Northwest Parkway in recognition of Lewis’ life work in making Good Trouble, said Dr. Jane Frick, Persisterhood co-facilitator. “This man was arrested 40 times between 1960 and 1966 at sit-ins and marches, while peacefully and nonviolently calling for civil and voting rights. He was severely beaten by Alabama State Police officers and nearly died on Bloody Sunday in Selma in 1965 as he and 600 others set out to walk to the state capitol in Montgomery for their voting rights.”