By Morgan Guyer

After a successful first season, the Northwest Missouri Rugby Bulls have continued that momentum into 2025.

The Bulls are led by Head Coach Trey Gaudet, Burlington Jct., and in the program’s first year in 2024, they took home the NYRA State Championship. The Bulls play Rugby 7s, where each team is made up of seven players, as opposed to the usual 15.

The team has been busy, playing summer rugby for the first time. They went 1-1 in a Kansas City tournament before it rained out, and also had an opportunity for a scrimmage against a team out of Iowa. Recently they participated in the Lakefront 7s Rugby Tournament in Milwaukee in June, falling in the championship game after winning three matches in a row. The Lakefront 7’s is one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the country.

Gaudet says that the team is gaining more followers on social media and more interest from potential players.

“I’m very proud of how the team has played. We are doing good and continuing to grow. I’m excited for the future,” Gaudet said.

Gaudet is hoping to continue to attract more people to rugby, a sport that is not as popular and well known in America. He is eyeing potentially having the team compete in the Tropical Rugby 7s next spring, the largest rugby festival in North America.

They will have one more tournament July 19 in Des Moines before Gaudet and the players switch their focus to the fall football season.