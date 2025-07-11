The 2025 Miss Missouri Courtney Rowe will be hosting a “Meet & Greet” from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Saturday, July 12 at The Palms, 422 Buchanan Street, Maryville

Rowe was crowned Miss Missouri in early June and will compete at the Miss America Pageant in September in Orlando, FL. As the new Miss Missouri, Rowe received more than $14,000 in scholarships. The prize package also included the official crown and sash, a feature article in “LO Magazine,” wardrobe courtesy of Joann’s of Tennessee, photography from Devine Studios and accessories from Commanda Couture.

Rowe was a former Miss Northwest at the Maryville pageant during her early years of pageant work. She is a Northwest Missouri State University graduate.

She will be joined by our Miss Northwest Missouri Pageant titleholders.