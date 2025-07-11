By Kathryn Rice

Pam and Ronald Spire, Parnell, will be the 2025 grand marshals for the Parnell Duck Days “Sundae Funday” parade which begins at 11:30 am, Sunday, July 13.

“We’re honored,” Pam Spire said about being named grand marshals. “It will be fun.”

The couple has been married for 31 years. They have two children, Jill and Jed Galbraith, and Chet, who is engaged to Nicole Goellner.

Ronald has lived near Parnell all of his life. He farms corn, soybeans and cattle. Another accomplishment is the 32 years he has been driving a Northeast Nodaway School District bus. He is currently driving the second generation of students.

Pam has worked at Farmers Mutual Insurance for over 15 years now. Before that she worked in banking at Bank Midwest and US Bank. She is also the treasurer for the Maryville Rotary Club. She has a salsa garden. The Spires like to travel to new places when they have the chance.

Ronald is planning to drive one of his Case tractors in the third annual Parnell Tractor Cruise which will be from 8 to 11 am, Sunday. This will be his third Parnell tractor cruise.

The Spires are members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell. During Duck Days the couple will be at the ice cream stand, enjoying the music and visiting with people.