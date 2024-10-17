On Thursday, October 17, the downtown district will transform for “Witches Night,” part of Downtown Maryville’s “Third Thursdays” series. This spooky event will feature treats and exclusive deals from local businesses, making it a perfect opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season with friends.

Participants are encouraged to embrace their inner witch and dress in costume for the event, which runs from 4 to 7 pm. The night will kick off with check-in at the Pocket Park at the corner of 3rd and Main Streets, where participants will receive a map of all participating businesses and a special Downtown Maryville tote bag. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets, or $15 the day of the event.

The evening will feature a Best Dressed Witch costume contest, snacks, drinks, and/or special deals at each of the following local businesses:

– MTE Office Center- 216 E. Third Street

– Beauty Bar- 120 E. Third Street

– Maryville Florists- 214 N. Main Street

– Willow + Elm- 107 E. Fourth Street

– Thrifty Boutique- 220 N. Main Street

– Gift Studio No. 1- 215 W. Fifth Street

– The Pub- 414 N. Main Street

– Louie G’s Cocktail Bar- 103A S. Main Street

– The Haircut Place, Barbershop and Salon- 213 W. Fifth Street

With a mix of seasonal flavors, giveaways, and an unforgettable atmosphere, Witches Night is sure to cast a spell on all who attend. Gather your friends and come enjoy a night of fun, food, shopping, and spooky surprises.