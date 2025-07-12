Nodaway County 4-H members participated in the special activities event June 23 at the Nodaway County Administration Center.

These members, including two Clover Kids, modeled for the fashion revue portion of the event. They all received blue ribbon.

They are front: Kennedy Doty, NE Bluejays 4-H Club, Clover Kid, Clothes you Make, pajama pants; Anna Bax, NE Bluejays 4-H Club, Clover Kid, Clothes You Make, pajama pants; Jordann Doty, NE Bluejays 4-H Club, Clothes You Make, pajama pants; back: Isabelle Jackson, Mt Tabor 4-H Club, Clothes You Make, pajama pants; Josephine Baker, Busy Bee 4-H Club/102 River Hounds 4-H Club, Clothes You Buy, casual; Lily Baker, Busy Bee 4-H Club/102 River Hounds 4-H Club, Clothes You Buy, casual and Emily Bax, NE Bluejays 4-H Club, Clothes You Buy, casual.