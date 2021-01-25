Category 2 – Critical Risk for COVID-19

On November 24, 2020, the City of Maryville issued the Seventh Emergency Order (EO-7) regarding mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. EO-7 mirrors the State of Missouri’s Public Health Warning and Local Government Advisory issued November 19, 2020 and includes action steps based on local public health data. Mitigation categories are tied to the PCR 7-day positivity rate and 7-day case rate per 100k for Nodaway County. Since adoption of EO-7, data has placed Nodaway County in Category 1 – Extreme Risk. The City of Maryville will move down in risk category following two (2) consecutive weeks of meeting the lower category’s criteria.

The positivity rate and case rate data for Nodaway County have now met the requirement to move to the lower category, Category 2 – Critical Risk. All Category 2 – Critical Risk regulations outlined in EO-7 are effective at 12:00 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021. This category allows for increased building occupancy for retail sales, gyms/recreation centers, and social gatherings of no more than twenty-five (25) persons. The requirement for face coverings in public remains in conjunction with enhanced enforcement efforts. Please continue to remain diligent in your efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Category 2 City Action Plan: Critical Risk

(1) Criteria:

PCR 7-day positivity rate: 10-14% (using CDC method), and

7-day case rate per 100k: 100-349

(2) Business occupancy: Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:

(a) Fifty (50) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2);

(b) Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2) or more.

(c) Every business in the City of Maryville shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet (6’) of space between individuals. This provision shall not apply to family members or individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet (6’). Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet (6’) should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19. This provision shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor and outdoor spaces.

(d) Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including proper spacing of at least six feet (6’) between tables, lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than ten (10) people at a single table, are properly adhered to. The continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged throughout the duration of this Order.

(e) Gyms, fitness, and recreational centers, including city, school, and other publicly-owned and managed facilities, shall be limited to no more than seventy-five percent (75%) capacity and be subject to all indoor and outdoor rules within this Order, including maintaining social distancing of not less than six (6) feet.

(f) In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, people

shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances. Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19, including continuing to “shelter in place”. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents

(3) Social group size: In accordance with guidelines from the State of Missouri Public Health Warning, every person in the City of Maryville shall not participate in social gatherings of more than twenty-five (25) people. For the purposes of this order, “social group” is defined as any planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together more than twenty-five (25) people in a single space at the same time, excluding normal business activities, religious services, schools and school activities, and extended family.

(4) Face coverings: In accordance with Ordinance No. 8288, all persons five (5) years old or older who are present in the City of Maryville shall wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles, and outside when social distancing of at least six (6) feet cannot be maintained. All other sections of Ordinance No. 8288 remain in place. Enforcement of this requirement will include enhanced law enforcement visibility, individual compliance, and business compliance.