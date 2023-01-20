By Morgan Guyer

Both the girls and boys Platte Valley teams took home the championship trophy during the Stanberry Tournament January 14.

The girls team tipped off first against Mound City, winning 57 – 27 to take home the trophy. Mound City made a surprise run to the final and were able to keep things close in the first quarter before Platte Valley pulled away in the second quarter and grabbed a substantial lead by half-time. Platte Valley are on a roll at the moment, as they have won six straight games by at least 19 points.

It was a similar story for the boys team, as they came away with a 60 – 34 win over North Andrew. Platte Valley jumped out to a hot start, raining in threes left and right. The boys team is now 14 – 1 on the season, with their lone loss coming against Maryville. They have also won each game by double digits.

It was a dominant performance from both teams, proving why they were the number one seed heading into the tournament. As they both enter the second half of the season, the Platte Valley’s will be eyeing some possible post season success.