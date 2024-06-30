The Willie’s Legacy Foundation 1st Annual Golf Tournament will be held on October 4 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, with a shot gun start at 9 am.

Kelly Quinlin and her brothers, Jeff, Craig and Dallas started the foundation and golf tournament to raise money for a local family that is dealing with cancer. Quinlin and her brothers have a personal connection, as they lost their father to cancer when they were at a young age, and have most recently lost their uncle Bill “Willie” Archer to a second bout of cancer. Archer was always present in their four lives, from teaching them on the golf course or coming to sporting events. The foundation is created in his memory, with the goal to help other families in the Northwest Missouri area affected by cancer.

The tournament will be a four person scramble, and the cost is $500 a team. The deadline to register is 3 pm, Sunday, August 18. The proceeds will go towards a local family that will be chosen after the tournament. Registration can be found on the Facebook group Willie’s Legacy Foundation.