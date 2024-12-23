The 4th Grade Challenge is an 8-week program presented by the Mosaic – Maryville community outreach team, providers, expert caregiver, and community volunteers designed to do just that by educating the developing minds of children.

It is hoped that they can make decisions about good health habits on their own and then share the information that they have learned with family and friends.

The program is offered to all public schools in Nodaway County as well as St. Gregory’s Catholic school. This semester the outreach team shared the fun-filled activities with Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway, North Nodaway and Maryville school districts.

Students learn how movement, routine exercise of the heart, yoga/mindfulness, mouth care, a well-balanced diet, drinking plenty of water and avoiding the poisons in tobacco and vaping products can provide several key benefits for overall well-being now and in the future.

Each week the fourth graders complete a short list of health challenges and are rewarded with a nominal gift if they are personally able to complete a percentage of the challenges for the week. At the end of eight weeks, school districts who show an overall engagement of the participants receive a contribution to be used toward promoting healthy habits within the school.