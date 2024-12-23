It’s the 34th year for “It’s a Real Christmas.” Dinner will be prepared at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, for consumption from 11 am to 1 pm, Christmas, Wednesday, December 25.

The meal will be available for eat in, carry out, drive-through or delivery. Freewill donations are appreciated. The dinner is open to the public.

“It’s a Real Christmas” is a community event which depends on volunteers working together to make this happen. Coordinator Connie McGinness said volunteers have stepped up to fill the needed positions.

Drive through is also 11 am to 1 pm at the rear door. Call Senior Center Administrator Mia Nelson at 660.562.3999 before 9 am for the home-delivered option.

Desserts are needed, pie is the most popular, but all are welcome. The desserts can be dropped off at the senior center from 7 am to 5:30 pm, Tuesday, December 24 or before 9 am on Christmas day.

Monetary donations are appreciated to help with the cost of the food and to help sponsor the meals provided for delivery to low income, the Ambulance District workers, Maryville Public Safety Officers, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Northwest Missouri State University Police. Drop off or mail a check to the Senior Center made out to “It’s a Real Christmas” or The Senior Center. It can also be mailed to: Connie McGinness, 24110 315th, Maryville, MO 64468.

Donations make a big difference in the assistance given to the senior center and those to whom they deliver home meals.

“We are people helping people,” McGinness said. “Feed your family and friends and enjoy a meal without cooking.

Proceeds over the cost will be donated to the general operations of the senior center.