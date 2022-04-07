West Nodaway students are presenting “The Plot Like Gravy Thickens” at 7 pm, Friday, April 8 in the high school gym. Tickets are $5 at the door which doesn’t include dinner.

The cast includes: front, Ireland McKenzie, Cami Brady, Adyson Frame, Briley Holladay, Anastyn Nielson, Josie Herbst, Emma Young, Piper Hunt, Ella Grace; back, Brant McHugh, Jodi Andrews, Reagan Hagey, Dawson Fast, Ethan Rohr, Wyatt Ingraham, Collin Kinsella, Ava Graham and Rhiana Coate. Not pictured is Gabe Wieland.

The madcap mystery has the usual cast of characters, all of whom have a reason to wish the tyrannical millionaire dead. The play is guaranteed to keep the audience guessing right up to the surprising climax.