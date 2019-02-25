The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on February 13 to handle the following school district business:

The 2018-19 school year calendar was revised to take into account the school closing or snow days. The district has been closed a total of eight days, but will only have to make up seven days. The first was January 21, the second was February 18, the third will be Monday, April 1, and the remainder will be May 20-23.

The 2019-20 school year calendar was approved.

The 2018 Annual Performance Report (APR) was reviewed. WN scored 95 percent, which is the highest the district has scored.

Superintendent Shannon Nolte stated the challenge will be for the district to stay at this level or as close to it as possible. While WN does not have many students who score advanced or proficient on the MAP and EOC testing, the students have shown growth and progress. This allows for better scoring on the APR.

The board granted Nolte approval to restructure two of the six CDs at Nodaway Valley Bank. The two were renewed for 30 months at a 2.25 percent rate.

Tabled until the March 13 board meeting were the employee use of sick leave pool and the amendments to the 2018-19 budget.

At the January board meeting, the bid for the baseball field fence to be installed by Byron Clark Construction was for $55,154.34.

Nolte is having Northwest Audio Visual install a rear projector screen and projector on the school stage. The estimated cost is $7,000. Nolte plans to use the debit card donations from Citizen’s Bank and Trust, Burlington Jct., and donations from graduating senior classes to pay for it.