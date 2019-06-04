Family and friends of Peggy Wellington gathered in the activity room of the Mosaic Preschool & Education Center on May 16 to dedicate the Infant & Toddler Wing to Wellington and her family.

Wellington got her start at Kiddie Castle, formerly owned by St. Francis Hospital, before she began serving working families and caring for children in her home. She did this for more than 30 years.

During the dedication ceremony, Lauren Lynch and Chloe Johnson, two of her former daycare children, spoke about what it meant to be one of “Peggy’s Kids.” Both Lauren and Chloe described Wellington’s house as a home away from home. It was a place where home-cooked meals were served, holidays and birthdays were vastly celebrated, and above all, children were loved.

A significant gift was made by family, friends and families which became family to formally dedicate the wing as the Peggy Wellington Family Infant & Toddler Wing.

“Honoring Peggy in the new child care center was a vision created by my former intern, Chloe Johnson,” Megan Jennings, development director for the St. Francis Foundation, said. “As I have gotten to know the Wellington family and the families that Peggy served, I can’t think of a better place to honor the love and care that she provided to so many families in this community.”

The Infant & Toddler Wing at the Mosaic Child Care & Education Center is filled with 40 children ready to explore and take on the world. Their parents are the working families making a difference in the community.

“On any given day during drop-off, you may see the mayor, a soldier from the National Guard, marketing executives, farmers, the director of the university band, physicians and those working the lines to keep our factories churning. Children in the center are thriving in an environment that fosters learning from the time they come into the center at six weeks old. Every milestone they reach is celebrated and cherished. And above all, they are loved,” Dr. Pradnya Patet, director of the Mosaic Preschool & Education Center, said. “This is a great continuation of the legacy that Peggy provided to the families she served. We are honored to have their family name as part of the center.”