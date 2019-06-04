The Maryville Rotary Club is hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament Friday, June 28 at the Sechrest 18 Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The tourney begins at 1 pm with a shotgun start, with lunch provided prior to the start. The team cost is $250; which includes lunch, carts and drink tickets.

Hole sponsorship is $75 and hole sponsorship with media recognition is $150. A hole sponsorship, media recognition and a team is $350.

For registration and hole sponsorships, call Mark Kempf, 660.254.1497; Kay Wilson, 660.562.4747; Gene Steinmeyer, 660.853.9953; or Brandon Stanley, 660.562.1628.