January 20 – four individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 30-39 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age
January 21 – two individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:
1 male between 0-9 years of age
1 female between 50-59 years of age
January 22 – two individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 80-89 years of age
January 23 – one individual residing in Nodaway County, Missouri has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:
1 male between 20-29 years of age
Total numbers:
2169 confirmed cases; 332 probable cases
52 active cases
2428 released from isolation
163 total hospitalizations
5 current hospitalizations
21 deaths
Facebook Comments