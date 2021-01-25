January 20 – four individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

January 21 – two individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

January 22 – two individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

January 23 – one individual residing in Nodaway County, Missouri has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 20-29 years of age

Total numbers:

 2169 confirmed cases; 332 probable cases

 52 active cases

 2428 released from isolation

 163 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 21 deaths