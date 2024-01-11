Wayne H. Pierson, 95, Maryville, died Saturday, January 6, 2024.

He was born May 2, 1928, in Pickering, to Bert Elmer and Ona May Combs Pierson, Sr. He graduated from Pickering High School. He lived all of his life in the area.

On November 11, 1951, he married Betty Jean Wallace. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2023, after 71 years of marriage.

Mr. Pierson had farmed with his dad. He later worked on the bridge crew with Nodaway County. He retired after 50 years as the body shop foreman with Boyles Motors, Maryville.

He worked several more years as a self-employed carpenter in the area.

He was a member and attended the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, January 12 at the Clearmont Baptist Church.

The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, on Thursday, January 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Three Oaks Hospice, St. Joseph. To give, visit threeoakshospice.com.

