Glen Roland “GR” McGinness, Jr., 92, Maryville, died Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born December 30, 1931, north of Maryville, to Glen Roland and Velma Pauline Hayden McGinness, Sr. He attended grade school in Clearmont, and graduated from Quitman High School, class of 1949.

On May 14, 1994, he married Alyce Joan Johnston in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. McGinness served in the US Army for two years in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a corporal. He farmed for many years before moving to California for a few years, and then returned.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Maryville, and Post 315, American Legion, Burlington Jct.

Mr. McGinness’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 1 pm, Wednesday, January 17 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial, with full military rites, was at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 315, Burlington Jct, MO 64428.

