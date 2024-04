The Nodaway Chorale will present its spring concert “Made in the USA” at 4 pm, Sunday, April 28 at the Schneider Performing Arts Center at the Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Street. Admission is free. Tax deductible donations at the door are welcomed. For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit nodawaychorale.org.