Darlene Heflin, 80, Pickering, died Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born June 17, 1943, in Ottawa, KS, to Joe Leonard and Edith May Elder McAuley.

On July 17, 1987, she married Dean Heflin in Ottawa.

Mrs. Heflin worked at an assisting living center while in Sioux Falls, SD and King Radio in Ottawa, KS.

She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday school classes.

Services were on Thursday, January 11 at Laura Street Baptist Church. A private burial was held at the Orrsburg Cemetery, Orrsburg.

Memorials may be made to the Charles Stanley Ministries.

