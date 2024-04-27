Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/18/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices from Coenen Enterprises, Inc., IHP Industrial, Inc., 3E Company and Cornerstone Roofing, which will be paid through ARPA.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel and gas.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 911 Expense Reports for March 2024; Northwest Newsflash newsletter and opioid allocation information.

Discussed vehicle coverage with Tommy Parker and Brenda Gibson, MOPERM.

A call was put in to Geist Heating and A/C to discuss the status of the air conditioning units at the Courthouse. Work has been completed.

Reviewed documents sent by the Army Corps of Engineers for BRO(63) bridge.

The commissioners, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #657 and Roads #709 and #710 all in Jefferson Township; Road #744 in White Cloud Township and looked over a site for a bridge project also in White Cloud Township. Calls were put in to landowners on both sides of the project.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Looked over the ramp with the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant project at the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/25/2024.