Northwest Missouri State University will host Atlantic Hope, a training exercise simulating an overseas disaster response and humanitarian crisis, March 30 through April 2, and invites students, employees and community members to participate as role players during the exercise.

Similar to Missouri Hope, which Northwest annually hosts in the fall, Atlantic Hope is a multidisciplinary training experience at Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area (MOERA) and the Mozingo Youth Camp. Atlantic Hope is a high-intensity simulation of an earthquake disaster that strikes a small country on the brink of civil war.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to play the roles of victims, refugees and residents and bring a sense of reality to the training. Individuals interested in volunteering should register online by 11:59 pm, Wednesday, March 29, by clicking here.

The training exercise, which is designed to provide profession-based experience for students studying majors or minors in emergency and disaster management (EDM), includes 12 distinct training exercises related to search-and-rescue operations, assessment of traumatic injuries in the field, evacuation from difficult terrain and communication.

For more information about Atlantic Hope and volunteering as a role player, contact Dr. Peter Adam, an assistant professor of biology, at padam@nwmissouri.edu.