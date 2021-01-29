The Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson provided a daily report for the four day period between January 20 through January 23 of nine people residing in Nodaway County, who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The health center has been busy taking reservations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and was able to update cases for only four days. However, for those four days new cases in the county average just over two per day.

There are currently five people hospitalized with 52 active cases in the county. There have been 21 deaths since April.

The age breakdowns for this week’s positive cases follows: one, 0-9; three, 20-29; one, 30-39; two, 40-49; one, 50-59; one, 80-89.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene.

They have noted, “Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently and wear a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.”