Vendors, small business owners and home grown produce are asked to participate in farmers market during the State Line Auction at Hopkins Park with meet ups twice a month on Sundays.

The farmers market type event would start about 4 pm, every other Sunday which would complement the State Line Auction that is presently occurring. There is no cost to participate.

Kary Owens and Ali Brittian are the contacts to explain the event possibilities further. Preferably they should be contacted through Facebook messenger.