After over 32 years of service to the City of Maryville, Denise Town is scheduled to retire in July 2025. Town has served as the finance director for the City of Maryville since November, 1992.

Town graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1987 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She began her career in public accounting with Mayer Hoffman McCann in Kansas City in January of 1988. She moved back to Maryville in the fall of 1989 to begin working for Harden Cummins Moss & Miller. In 1992, she joined the Maryville administration team as the finance director.

Upon retirement, Town plans to spend more time with family and travel with her husband, Stephen. She will enjoy her time running, cycling, cooking and reading. “I feel blessed to have had this opportunity to work for the City of Maryville and its citizens for over 32 years. It has been a pleasure to have worked with so many different individuals on a variety of projects which have resulted in growth and development for the city.”

The recruitment process for a replacement will begin immediately with the position posted on multiple platforms. All family, friends, and coworkers are welcome to send cards to Town at: City Hall, PO Box 438, Maryville, MO 64468.