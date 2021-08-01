The 8th annual Missouri Veterans Assistance League golf tournament “Honoring Those Who Have Served” will be held Friday, August, 20 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

Veterans living at the Cameron Veterans home benefit as 100 percent of the net proceeds are used to make life easier for the veterans living at the home. Hole and food sponsorships are available for $100 that a business or individual can do in honor or memory of a veteran. Donations for raffle prizes are also welcome.

The maximum of 36 teams has been reached so no more team registrations are being accepted this year.

To help with donations contact Wayne Pierson at 660.562.9810 or Bob Westfall 660.254.0603.