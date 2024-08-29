On August 26, Nicki Gail Samson received a suspended imposition of sentence with no prison time on two counts of Class D Felony Stealing in Division I Circuit Court of Nodaway County.

Samson made an Alford plea maintaining her innocence but acknowledging that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Samson will have five years of probation with Missouri Division of Corrections Probation and Parole. Restitution to the victim is $23,019.85 plus prosecuting attorney fees for collection and payment of court costs.

Margaret “Peggy” Helzer’s two counts of felony stealing were dismissed by the prosecutor on August 27.

Charges were placed in June 2023 in connection to funds missing from NOCOMO Industries, Inc.