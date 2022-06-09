Benny Farrell, 79, Maryville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

He was born July 19, 1942, in Maryville, to Benjamin K. and Dorothy E. Shell Farrell. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1960.

In 1964, he married Nancy Lou Worley.

Mr. Farrell farmed and raised livestock in the area all his life.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Thursday, June 9 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox.

Memorials are suggested to the Wilcox Cemetery Association, c/o Matt Finney, 20089 240th St. Skidmore, MO 64487.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.