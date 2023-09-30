The 2023-2024 United Way of Nodaway County annual campaign officially began September 1 with a monetary goal of $48,200.

The funds will be used to help benefit the following 11 Nodaway County partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.

“Why give to United Way of Nodaway County? We have a very detailed process that these agencies go through to be selected. For some of these groups, United Way provides 100% of their budget. All use the money very wisely to help children, families and seniors in Nodaway County. I’m so proud to be a part of United Way of Nodaway County,” said Joyce Cronin, United Way of Nodaway County president.

Campaign flyers will hit Nodaway County mailboxes during the week of October 2nd and will include pledge cards. Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at nodawayunitedway.org.