United Electric (UEC) through the CoBank Sharing Success Program, helped the Nodaway County Senior Center with the purchase of their meals. The Cobank Sharing Success is an annual fund that matches contributions to organizations that qualify. Through this program United Electric has been able to donate funds to various organizations such as fire departments, schools, food pantries and much more.

Those in attendance for the $2,500 check presentation were front: Susan Hull, Connie McGinness, Mary Evans, Mia Nelson, Carolyn Franks; back: Dawn Caton-Cook, UEC ; Ron Redig, Becky Lance, Cassi Lance, Linda Girard, Pat Walter, UEC.