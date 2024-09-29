The State Historical Society of Missouri recently opened a new exhibition Daily Disney: Walt Disney in the Funny Pages to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Co., founded by Roy and Walt Disney, who grew up in the Missouri towns of Marceline and Kansas City.

The exhibit includes a selection of Disney cartoons with nationally syndicated comic strips. Other photographs and images on display reflect Disney’s powerful influence on American culture.

SHSMO is hosting a week of Disney talks and a Drawing Disney day October 1-4 at the Center for Missouri Studies, which are free and open to the public.

Schedule of Events:

• Tuesday October 1, noon: Curator’s Talk with Joan Stack in the SHSMO Art Gallery

• Wednesday October 2, noon: Walt Disney’s Marceline program with Kaye Malins, founder and Sumner Nesbitt, manager, of Walt Disney Hometown Museum.

• Thursday October 3, noon: Walt Disney: Read All About It presented by Jeff Kurtti, Disney historian and Presidential Fellow at Chapman University in Orange, CA.

• Friday October 4, Learn how to draw cartoon animals and watch classic, early Disney cartoons, fun and open to all ages and abilities, 10 to 11:30 am and 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

All daily Disney events are held at the State Historical Society of Missouri, 605 Elm St., Columbia. Visitor parking is available in the SHSMO parking lot, which can be entered off Locust Street in downtown Columbia.

Daily Disney: Walt Disney Cartoons in the Funny Pages exhibition runs through March 29, 2025, at the SHSMO Art Gallery. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 4:30 pm and Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm. There is no charge for admission.