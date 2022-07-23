The First United Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women “Women of Faith” has completed the bazaar quilt. Norma Robison and Della Rhoades display the “red magnolia or flower basket” quilt, they hand-quilted along with Margueritte Carmichael and Martha Kinman. Joyce Farmer pieced the quilt.

The tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and will be available at Hy-Vee from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturdays on the Northwest Bearcat Football home games and the same hours at Sutherlands on non-game Saturdays. Tickets will also be available during the Junk for Jesus from 8 am to 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 1 in the FUMC parking lot, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. The final day for ticket sales will be during the Election Day Bazaar, Tuesday, November 8 held at FUMC.

The quilt was started before COVID-19 hit and was to be completed in 2020. It was actually finished in April of this year. Proceeds will go to UMW missions helping women and children in need all over the world.